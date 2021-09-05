Left Menu

PM Modi lauds teaching fraternity for ensuring students education amid COVID-19

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting to the entire teaching fraternity and commended them for ensuring students education during the COVID-19 times.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 08:28 IST
PM Modi lauds teaching fraternity for ensuring students education amid COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting to the entire teaching fraternity and commended them for ensuring students education during the COVID-19 times. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times."

He also paid tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. "I pay my respects to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation," PM Modi tweeted further.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary. In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day started to honour Radhakrishnan and all the teachers. Earlier on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day and expressed gratitude to the teaching community for their invaluable contribution towards building a strong and prosperous nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021