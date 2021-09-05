Highways Ministry's maiden airstrip on national highway for landing military aircraft to be activated in Rajasthan's Barmer

New Delhi (India), September 5 (ANI) Showcasing the improved quality of road infrastructure in the country, an airstrip has been developed on the national highway in Barmer which will be activated on Wednesday with the landing of defence planes. "Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari would be visiting Barmer along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the activation of the first airstrip that has been developed on a national highway," Transport Ministry officials said.

The road strip prepared for the military aircraft is located in Barmer and the National Highways Authority of India officials have constructed each and every part of the infrastructure in close coordination with Air Force officials, they said. The Agra-Lucknow expressway under the Uttar Pradesh government also has such an airstrip where fighter jets have already landed and taken off in military drills.

The airstrip in the Barmer district would be the first such facility on a national highway. A total of 12 national highways have been identified as emergency landing airstrips that will enable rescue operation teams to reach affected areas easily.

The 12 highways that have been cleared are in different states of the country and would enable landing on military planes during any emergency. (ANI)

