Schools, colleges reopen in Assam from today

Schools and colleges in Assam have reopened from Monday for students of Class 12, final semester students of degree programmes and postgraduate programmes.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 06-09-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 12:24 IST
Visuals from a classroom in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Schools and colleges in Assam have reopened from Monday for students of Class 12, final semester students of degree programmes and postgraduate programmes. To maintain social distancing measures, the new standard operating procedure (SOP) also mandated the capacity of a classroom to be not more than 30 students.

Speaking to ANI, Mahamai Dutta, a student from Higher Secondary says, "It feels good to be back after so many days. Meeting my friends and coming to classes after so long. Everyone should wear a face mask, keep a sanitizer, follow the other protocols along with taking the classes." Another student, Kaushik Rabha, puts forth that "The online classes are not that good. In this offline mode, we can interact with the teacher which is good for us."

Earlier last week, Tamil Nadu also opened its schools for Classes 9-12 where students were provided masks and sanitizers at the entrance of the school and proper social distancing was maintained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

