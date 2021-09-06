Left Menu

J-K's Datod receives electricity and road connectivity after 20 years

The Datod the last village in (Line of Control) LOC which is in between Rajouri and Poonch districts received electricity and road connectivity for the first time in 20 years with the help of the Indian Army.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-09-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 15:19 IST
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Poonch Inderjeet Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Datod the last village in (Line of Control) LOC which is in between Rajouri and Poonch districts received electricity and road connectivity for the first time in 20 years with the help of the Indian Army. "The development is a continuous process, Datod village is the last village of India. The work for the power mill was ongoing and today we have inaugurated the power mill, here for generating electricity," said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Poonch Inderjeet Singh.

"We will work to provide the facilities of water, electricity and roads for the development of the area. This is an initiative of the Central Government and our Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to provide all the amenities to all the rural areas," Singh further said. "After 20 years, we have received electricity I am happy today. Even the construction of the road was done with our army's help and they have understood our problems and solved them. I am very grateful to our Indian Army for initiating this step for the development of my village," said Mohd Iqbal, a villager.

"This is the last village of India and it's the first time that DC has visited our village and I am grateful to our Indian Army who provided all the facilities from electricity to medical facilities," said Shabnam Malik, a villager. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

