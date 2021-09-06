Left Menu

Rahul voices support for protesting farmers, BJP hits back

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:33 IST
Rahul voices support for protesting farmers, BJP hits back
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after thousands of farmers gathered at a mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday voiced support for the protesting farmers and said they are fearless and standing resolutely.

The BJP attacked Gandhi and alleged that he was trying to fuel propaganda by tweeting an old picture ''to claim success of the mahapanchayat''.

''Standing resolutely and fearless, here are the 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata','' Gandhi tweeted in Hindi along with a photograph of a massive public gathering.

Gandhi used the hashtag of 'FarmersProtest' along with his tweet.

Attacking Gandhi, the BJP's Information and Technology Department head Amit Malviya tweeted, ''That Rahul Gandhi has to use an old picture to claim success of the Mahapanchayat just shows how the propaganda to call it a well attended 'farmer' agitation hasn't worked.'' ''It is political. With religious slogans raised, it leaves no one in doubt, what the actual motivation is!'' he said.

Slamming Malviya, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said the photograph tagged by Gandhi was from a kisan panchayat organised by his party in Shamli and asked what the BJP leader wanted to say.

Thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states on Sunday gathered in Muzaffarnagar for the 'kisan mahapanchayat' and vowed to continue their stir till the three contentious agri laws enacted by the Centre are scrapped.

The event was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) which has been spearheading the agitation against the laws since November last year.

The farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the three contentious laws has been going on for over nine months.

They have been demanding the repeal of the laws which they feel will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has insisted that these laws have given farmers a new opportunity to sell their produce and rejected claims that they are aimed at doing away with the minimum support price regime and farm mandis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021