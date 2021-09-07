Left Menu

France's wine output set for 29% fall to record low

"The spring frosts cut down a good part of the production, which will be historically low, below those of 1991 and 2017," the ministry said in a statement. Diseases had accentuated the losses, it said.

  France

France faces its lowest wine output since records began after vineyards were hit by spring frost, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.

It forecast production at 33.3 million hectolitres this year, down 29% and 25% below the average of the past five years. "The spring frosts cut down a good part of the production, which will be historically low, below those of 1991 and 2017," the ministry said in a statement.

Diseases had accentuated the losses, it said. French wine output in 1991 and 2017 had also been affected by severe spring frosts.

The ministry's first outlook for national wine output last month had projected a fall of 24%-30% from 2020 to between 32.6 million hectolitres and 35.6 million hectolitres. A hectolitre is the equivalent of 100 litres, or around 133 standard wine bottles.

Almost all wine-growing regions were affected by adverse weather, although with varying intensity, the ministry said.

