PM Modi extends greetings on Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and said its principles lay emphasis on compassion, justice and equality. Talking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, whose noble principles, the emphasis on compassion, justice and equality guide the entire humankind."

The occasion marks the completion of the holy book of Sikhs, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, under the supervision of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev ji in 1604 at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib. Earlier in the day, a 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) was organised at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar to mark this occassion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)