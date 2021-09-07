Left Menu

Artisans in Moradabad making small, eco-friendly Ganesha idols this year

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, artisans from Rajasthan who have come to Moradabad are making small and eco-friendly idols this year.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:17 IST
Idols of Lord Ganesha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With Ganesh Chaturthi round the corner, artisans from Rajasthan who have come to Moradabad are making small and eco-friendly idols this year. Speaking to ANI, an artisan in Moradabad said, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are not able to afford big and expensive idols of Lord Ganesha this year. So, we are making small and eco-friendly idols, painted with food colours."

"We are hoping that the same number of buyers will come now as we are meeting their demands and making small idols," he added. According to the artisans of Moradabad, they have shifted from Rajasthan to Moradabad because of the low demand for Lord Ganesha idols in Rajasthan. Thus, they are making and selling the idols here to meet the hardships faced by them during the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year. (ANI)

