Nashik artisan carves Ganesha idols on nails, areca nuts on this Ganesh Chaturthi

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, artisans across the country are making different types of Ganesha idols this year.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 09:29 IST
Visuals of Maharashtra-based artisan, carving idols on nails. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, artisans across the country are making different types of Ganesha idols this year. Sanjay, a Nashik-based artisan, is known for carving Ganesha idols on nails and cassette covers for years in Maharashtra. Sanjay has been creating small Ganesh idols for the past several years and has been expanding his business. He has his own workshop and a store in Nashik.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sanjay shared his journey as a known and unique Ganesha idol maker of Nashik. "I have been in this business for over 22 years and have made 33,500 idols. Have made Ganeshas in sizes from 3-5 inches," he said. Further, Sanjay said that he has all types of collection in his shop and have carved Ganesha idols on areca nuts also.

"I have carved 11 Ganesh idols each on areca nut (supari) and nails and have different idol varieties in my shop," he added. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, artisans across the country are making small and eco-friendly Ganesha idols on this 10-day festival that will start on September 10 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

