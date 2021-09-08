Left Menu

Atmanirbharta is strategic necessity today, says IAF chief

Terming 'self-reliance' as a strategic necessity in today's times, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Wednesday said that no other weapon system or power is as potent as the aerospace sector, further expressing the need to energise the sector. He also emphasised that 'Atmanirbharta' has to become our strongest power.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:22 IST
Atmanirbharta is strategic necessity today, says IAF chief
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria addressing a conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming 'self-reliance' as a strategic necessity in today's times, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Wednesday said that no other weapon system or power is as potent as the aerospace sector, further expressing the need to energise the sector. He also emphasised that 'Atmanirbharta' has to become our strongest power. The IAF chief stated that although the aerospace sector is time-consuming and requires a large budget, at the same time the returns on becoming Atmanirbhar in the sector are the maximum.

"Atmanirbharta is a strategic necessity today. It is most time-consuming and requires a budget in the aerospace sector. But once you get it right, the returns on becoming Atmanirbhar in the sector are the maximum," said the IAF chief addressing a conference here today. Emphasising that India's self-reliance in the defence sector is crucial for dealing with the various challenges, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said the IAF is looking at procuring around 350 aircraft from within the country in the next two decades.

He also expressed the need for developing asymmetric capabilities to boost the IAF's overall strength in view of challenges from China. He said, "Looking at the northern neighbour, we have to have niche technologies which must be built in-house by our own industry for security reasons."

"There are areas of indigenous industry where very good progress has taken place. The most critical is our effort towards Research and Development and how much we will devote there. The major advantage of doing indigenous development is very very important. This is an area that needs focus straight away," added the IAF chief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021