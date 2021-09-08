Left Menu

Govt notes ICASA decision on auction of high demand spectrum

The ITAs for auctioning of high demand spectrum and WOAN ITA were published on 2 October 2020. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:54 IST
The Ministry said Ntshavheni is encouraged by the attitude of the various parties on processes that are beneficial towards national interests. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has noted the decision of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) to consent to an order setting aside the Invitations To Apply (ITAs) for auctioning of high demand spectrum and licensing of Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN ITA).

"The decision by ICASA does not detract from the engagements the Minister continues to hold with the telecommunications mobile operators and other relevant parties to find an amicable solution towards an urgent release of the spectrum," the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies said on Wednesday.

The ITAs for auctioning of high demand spectrum and WOAN ITA were published on 2 October 2020.

The Ministry said Ntshavheni is encouraged by the attitude of the various parties on processes that are beneficial towards national interests.

"The release of the spectrum is one of the key reforms necessary to ignite economic growth and recovery, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic has moved the daily operations of the economy to the digital space," the Ministry said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

