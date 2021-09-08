Man hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car succumbs to injuries
The person who was injured and hospitalised after being hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car, died on Wednesday, informed the Mumbai police.
- Country:
- India
The person who was injured and hospitalised after being hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car, died on Wednesday, informed the Mumbai police. A case against the actor has been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The name of the deceased is Rajesh Dhoot.
Rajesh, a resident of D N Nagar in Mumbai was hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car while returning from work on Monday and was in critical condition since then. Earlier, Police had registered a case against the actor under sections 279 and 338 of IPC. Further investigation is underway. (ANI).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajesh
- Rajat Bedi
- Section 304A
- Mumbai
- Rajat
- Indian
- D N Nagar
ALSO READ
Sena members who protested outside Rane's Mumbai home meet CM Thackeray
Congress govts monetised the Mumbai-Pune expressway to raise Rs 8,000 cr; floated request for proposal for New Delhi Rly Station in 2008: FM.
Mumbai: 6 members of criminal gang held for trying to kill contractor
Mumbai: Charas worth Rs 10 lakh seized, man held
119 properties attached in Navi Mumbai for non-payment of tax