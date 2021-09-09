Left Menu

Haryana Assembly Speaker inaugurates cricket facility at govt school in Panchkula

Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated the newly cricket net practice facility at a government school in Panchkula.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 09-09-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 08:48 IST
Gian Chand Gupta playing at cricket net in Panchkula school (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated the newly cricket net practice facility at a government school in Panchkula. Speaking to ANI, the Speaker said that the Panchkula Sports Promotion Society has been organising different programmes to promote sports in the district for the last 15 years and the set up of badminton nets in 15 parks and cricket nets in five schools of the district was one such initiative.

"The society has been organising district level badminton, kabaddi and volleyball championships to promote sports. The set up of this net practise facility aims to provide better sports infrastructure to the kids here," he stated. "If these kids are given support and encouragement at an initial level only, they can achieve great things for the nation," he added.

Gupta also spoke about the letter written to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a new building for Haryana Legislative Assembly and said that the issue was raised keeping in concern 2026 delimitation that will increase around 20-25 MLAs in the state. "The present Assembly building has a sitting capacity for 90 MLAs only. We will need more space when there is an increase in the number of MLAs in 2026. We do not even have rooms for assembly committees, leader of the Opposition and chief whip," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

