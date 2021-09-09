Left Menu

BMC predicts moderate rain in Mumbai, suburbs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an update on Mumbai rains and predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 10:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per the Mumbai weather forecast, high tide will begin today from 13:21 hours where waves will go up to 4.54 meters. Low tide would begin at 19:25 hours where waves of 0.54 meters in height would be witnessed. Moreover, the update by BMC specified that the average rainfall that parts of the city have faced in the last 24 hours ranges between 21.21 mm to 52.09 mm. Central Mumbai received 35.43 mm of average rainfall. Whereas, it eastern and western suburbs received 52.09 mm and 21.21 mm of rainfall, respectively.

India Metrological department also predicted heavy rainfall for today at isolated places over Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

