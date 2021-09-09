Protesters stop oil tanker loading at Libya's Hariga
Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 09-09-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 16:11 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Protesters entered Libya's Hariga oil terminal on Thursday and stopped a tanker from loading, the port head and another official said.
On Wednesday protesters also blocked exports at the ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider.
