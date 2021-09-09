Renewable energy expo to begin on Sep 15, to host over 120 exhibitors

A three-day Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo will begin on September 15 at Greater Noida near here where over 120 exhibitors would showcase their products, services, and technologies, a statement said on Thursday.

The event will bring together decision-makers and influencers as well as technical experts and professionals from leading companies involved in renewable energy generation, transmission, and distribution, the statement said.

The expo will also host UK Pavilion by Department for International Trade, European Union (EU) Pavilion, and BioEnergy Pavilion, besides new launches, product demos, free training programs.

Jennifer Fagan, First Secretary, Trade and Investment – Energy, UK's Department for International Trade said, ''Earlier this year, the UK and Indian Prime Ministers agreed to step up UK-India collaboration on climate change and low carbon transition.

''This was done through a new partnership on renewables and power, including offshore wind, energy efficiency, and storage and electric mobility, and to explore joint work on green hydrogen. We are confident that opportunities like these will further help us explore potential areas of collaboration.'' Commenting on EU's participation at the REI Expo, Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the EU to India said, ''The EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership is a key priority for EU-India cooperation, focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy, integration in the grid, finance, and climate action. The international community needs to step up efforts towards energy transition, in the run-up to COP26".

REI is supported by the Indian Biogas Association (IBA), Cleantech Business Club (CBC), Bridge to India (BTI), National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), and Indo-German Energy Forum-Support Office (IGEF-SO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)