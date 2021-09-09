Left Menu

Devotees will be able to have darshan at Ram Temple by 2023

Construction work of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going on as per schedule and devotees will be able to have darshan by 2023, said Ram Temple Trust sources.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-09-2021
Visuals from Ayodhya (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Construction work of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going on as per schedule and devotees will be able to have darshan by 2023, said Ram Temple Trust sources. In a recent review meeting on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya held between August 27 and August 29, it was noted that construction work of the temple is proceeding as per the schedule and the plan to enable devotees to have darshan by the year 2023 seems within reach.

According to Ram Temple Trust sources, a preliminary masterplan for the entire campus outside Parkota has been prepared. Design and drawing works have been completed. About 3 lakh cubic feet of concrete will be used in the raft. It includes pilgrimage facilitation centre, museum, archives, auditorium, Gaushala, Yagya Shaala, etc. The masterplan has a special focus on the conservation and development of heritage structures. The complex has been designed on zero discharge concept and green building features. Suggestions of respected saints and sadhus are also being considered for finalizing the master plan.

Sources further said about 4 lakh cubic feet of stone will be used in the construction of the temple. No steel will be used in the construction of the temple. It has been decided to use Jodhpur stone for the Parkota of the temple. The layout of the Parkota has also been finalized. (ANI)

