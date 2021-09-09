Sanyukt Kisan Morcha begins 2-day meet in Lucknow

Members of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Uttar Pradesh, took part in a meeting which began on Thursday where leaders made a call to ensure the success of the Bharat Bandh on September 27 and take up peasant issues in the state. The two-day meeting will conclude on Friday. Members of over 80 Kisan organizations in the state are taking part and leaders like Harnam Varma (BKU-Tikait), Tejinder Singh Virk (Terai Kisan Sanghatan) and DP Singh (AIKS) are participating in the meeting.

SKM leaders Dr Darshan Pal and Dr Ashok Dhawale addressed the gathering, congratulated all for the historic success of the SKM Muzaffarnagar rally, stressed the anti-corporate and anti-communal direction of the 10-month long farmers' struggle against the Modi regime. They also called upon all to spare no efforts to ensure the massive success of the Bharat Bandh on September 27. The leaders also asked to take Mission Uttar Pradesh to the grassroots level by taking up issues like peasant issues in UP, hold mahapanchayats in an organised manner in the state and work for the defeat of the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections. AIAWU general secretary B Venkat also attended the meeting. Leaders of several Kisan organisations are taking part in the discussion on the agenda items dealing with future tasks. The meeting is expected to take decisions on them tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)