Delhi Police arrests criminal Sandeep Kana involved in Delhi's Rohini murder case

Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday has arrested Sandeep Kana, a notorious crook from Delhi, and Haryana along with his accomplice.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the investigation, the accused confessed to their role in a murder in Delhi's Rohini area. Both have a number of cases registered against them in Delhi and Haryana, informed the sources of the Special Cell.

According to the sources of the Special Cell, Sandeep Kana gets weapons from the Darra Adam Khel area of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

