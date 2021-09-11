Left Menu

U.S. climate envoy Kerry will travel to India on Sunday

He traveled last week to Japan and China for talks with officials. In April, Kerry spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how the United States could help mobilize finance to reduce risks in producing alternative energy in the fight against global warming.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 02:46 IST
U.S. climate envoy Kerry will travel to India on Sunday
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(JohnKerry)
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from Sept. 12-14 "to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India's clean energy transition," the State Department said on Friday.

On his visit, Kerry will meet with his counterparts in the Indian government and private sector leaders, the department said in a statement. Kerry is laying groundwork for U.S. participation in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, which will be held in Glasgow on Oct. 31-Nov 12. He traveled last week to Japan and China for talks with officials.

In April, Kerry spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how the United States could help mobilize finance to reduce risks in producing alternative energy in the fight against global warming. India is the world's third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, albeit with far lower emissions per capita than those countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021