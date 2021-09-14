Puri meets US climate envoy John Kerry

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday met the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry.

While the ministry confirmed the meeting and issued a picture of that, no details of discussions were immediately known.

The meeting comes in the run-up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow later this year.

Kerry had on Monday met Power Minister R K Singh as well as Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

After committing to bold targets for carbon emission reductions, India is pushing for new age emission-free fuels such as green hydrogen and is scaling up its electricity generation capacity from renewable sources such as solar and wind.

India on its part has also urged the US to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA), co-founded by India and France.

The power ministry, after the meeting on Monday, stated that the US appreciated India for its energy access drive and commitment to achieve 450 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)