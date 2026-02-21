Left Menu

Shimla's Iconic Ice-Skating Rink to Get a Modern Makeover

Himachal Pradesh will rejuvenate the historic Shimla ice-skating rink, established in 1920, with a Rs 20.22 crore investment. Aiming to revitalize tourism and promote winter sports, the project includes a new Club House Building and upgraded infrastructure, positioning Shimla as a key location for national and international events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:48 IST
Shimla's Iconic Ice-Skating Rink to Get a Modern Makeover
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to revamp the iconic British-era ice-skating rink in Shimla, officials announced. The historic rink, dating back to 1920 and located in Shimla's Lakkar Bazar, stands as Asia's largest natural ice-skating rink, attracting tourists and budding skaters alike.

The overhaul is projected to cost Rs 20.22 crore, aimed at transforming the facility into a state-of-the-art venue. Investment will cover the construction of a new Club House, infrastructure improvements, and additional amenities, alongside the demolition of older structures.

This redevelopment seeks to provide a world-class experience for tourists and promote winter sports in the region. The upgraded rink aims to host both national and international events, elevating Shimla's profile on the global sports map.

TRENDING

1
Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

 Global
2
Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

 India
3
Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meeru...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026