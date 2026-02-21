Shimla's Iconic Ice-Skating Rink to Get a Modern Makeover

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to revamp the iconic British-era ice-skating rink in Shimla, officials announced. The historic rink, dating back to 1920 and located in Shimla's Lakkar Bazar, stands as Asia's largest natural ice-skating rink, attracting tourists and budding skaters alike.

The overhaul is projected to cost Rs 20.22 crore, aimed at transforming the facility into a state-of-the-art venue. Investment will cover the construction of a new Club House, infrastructure improvements, and additional amenities, alongside the demolition of older structures.

This redevelopment seeks to provide a world-class experience for tourists and promote winter sports in the region. The upgraded rink aims to host both national and international events, elevating Shimla's profile on the global sports map.