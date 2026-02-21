Left Menu

Controversy Erupts at AI Impact Summit

BSP chief Mayawati condemned the protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, involving Congress youth members expressing anger inappropriately. She highlighted the damage to India's dignity while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for strict action against protesters who caused a disturbance at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:47 IST
Controversy Erupts at AI Impact Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mayawati, the chief of Bahujan Samaj Party, criticized the protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, describing it as highly objectionable and condemnable. The event, which attracted international attention and featured prominent personalities, faced disruption due to improper behavior.

Expressing concern, Mayawati emphasized the importance of maintaining the dignity and image of India. She highlighted that most protesters were reported to be Congress youth members and condemned their actions.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also called for strict measures against those responsible, marking a notable response to the episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Cancels Judicial Leaves for Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal

High Court Cancels Judicial Leaves for Electoral Roll Revision in West Benga...

 India
2
India's Pharmaceutical Exports on the Rise: Aiming for Double-Digit Growth

India's Pharmaceutical Exports on the Rise: Aiming for Double-Digit Growth

 India
3
Spanish Police Crack Down on Illegal Opium Poppy Trafficking Ring

Spanish Police Crack Down on Illegal Opium Poppy Trafficking Ring

 Spain
4
Sebi's Kadam Encourages Innovation Amid AI Controversy

Sebi's Kadam Encourages Innovation Amid AI Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026