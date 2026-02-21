Controversy Erupts at AI Impact Summit
BSP chief Mayawati condemned the protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, involving Congress youth members expressing anger inappropriately. She highlighted the damage to India's dignity while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for strict action against protesters who caused a disturbance at the event.
Mayawati, the chief of Bahujan Samaj Party, criticized the protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, describing it as highly objectionable and condemnable. The event, which attracted international attention and featured prominent personalities, faced disruption due to improper behavior.
Expressing concern, Mayawati emphasized the importance of maintaining the dignity and image of India. She highlighted that most protesters were reported to be Congress youth members and condemned their actions.
Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also called for strict measures against those responsible, marking a notable response to the episode.
