Controversy Erupts at AI Impact Summit

Mayawati, the chief of Bahujan Samaj Party, criticized the protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, describing it as highly objectionable and condemnable. The event, which attracted international attention and featured prominent personalities, faced disruption due to improper behavior.

Expressing concern, Mayawati emphasized the importance of maintaining the dignity and image of India. She highlighted that most protesters were reported to be Congress youth members and condemned their actions.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also called for strict measures against those responsible, marking a notable response to the episode.

