Left Menu

Canada cuts canola, wheat estimates further due to drought

ICE Canada November canola futures spiked after the report, climbing as much as 4.4%. Statistics Canada, using satellite imagery, estimated canola production at 12.8 million tonnes, about 2 million tonnes less than its Aug. 30 estimate and down 34% from last year.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:08 IST
Canada cuts canola, wheat estimates further due to drought

By Rod Nickel WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 14 - A drought has damaged Canada's canola and wheat harvests even more than it appeared weeks ago, according to a Statistics Canada report.

Record-hot summer temperatures in Canada's western crop belt, combined with sparse rain, sharply reduced farm yields of the world's biggest canola-growing nation. Canada is also a major wheat exporter. ICE Canada November canola futures spiked after the report, climbing as much as 4.4%.

Statistics Canada, using satellite imagery, estimated canola production at 12.8 million tonnes, about 2 million tonnes less than its Aug. 30 estimate and down 34% from last year. The canola crop, crushed mainly for its vegetable oil, is the smallest in 13 years, StatsCan said, and even smaller than the industry expected.

"Canola supply is incredibly tight," said Neil Townsend, chief market analyst for FarmLink Marketing Solutions. "It leaves incredibly small amounts for export." StatsCan also cut its estimate for production of spring wheat, which Canada exports to the United States, Japan and elsewhere for milling into baking flour. The agency estimated spring wheat output at 15.3 million tonnes, down 41% year over year and lower than StatsCan's previous estimate of 16.1 million.

It is Canada's smallest spring wheat crop since 2007. Canada's all-wheat harvest, which also includes durum and winter wheat, looks to be 21.7 million tonnes, down from StatsCan's previous estimate of 22.9 million.

StatsCan's report used satellite imagery to Aug. 31, one month later than its previous report. Crop weather improved midway through August, but it was too late for developing crops, Townsend said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021