Assembly panel directs Cachar administration to file cases against ineligible PMFBY beneficiaries

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Assam Legislative Assembly has directed the Cachar district administration to file cases against people who had illegally availed benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).
Reviewing the implementation of government schemes and projects at a meeting here on Monday, the PAC directed the district administration to file cases against 16,483 ineligible beneficiaries of the scheme, an official release said. However, the action against fake beneficiaries should not impact genuine cases, the PAC said. While inspecting the projects of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, the PAC members said they would soon conduct field visits and interact with customers to check whether flour is being distributed properly. The members of the Committee directed the district administration to step up surveillance in forest areas to stop any illegal trade of forest resources.
The Committee was also informed that the work of Silchar bypass will be completed soon. The PAC had earlier visited Udharbandh, Sonai, and Dholai circles for on-the-spot verification of projects and schemes.
