Polish Ambassador Burakowski meets Amarinder, Khattar

Ambassador of Poland to India Adam Burakowski on Tuesday separately met Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana here and held discussions on various issues of mutual interest.

After his meeting with the visiting dignitary, Amarinder said he had engaging discussions to leverage strong bilateral ties between Poland and India.

''Pleasure to have met Polish Ambassador @ Adam Burakowski. Had engaging discussions to leverage strong bilateral ties between Poland & India and to explore investment opportunities in Agriculture, Food Processing, Textiles & academic exchange programmes between universities,'' Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

Earlier, while interacting with industry captains during a roundtable organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Burakowski said Poland is one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union and his country is keen to have a long-lasting partnership with India.

During his meeting with Khattar, the Ambassador sought cooperation from the Haryana government in exploring investment possibilities in the mega food parks which are being set up in Sonipat and Rohtak.

He said these mega food parks can turn out to be a great business opportunity for Polish investors, according to a state government statement.

He also showed keen interest in the products produced by Haryana in the field of horticulture and agriculture.

The Haryana chief minister assured the envoy that full cooperation would be extended for further strengthening bilateral relationships.

Besides this, both Haryana and Poland agreed to share their expertise in the fields of education, agriculture, skill training and tourism. They also agreed to explore the possibilities of signing MoUs for the teacher-student and cultural exchange programmes so as to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Poland and India, particularly with Haryana.

Burakowski was apprised by the chief minister about innovative and reformatory steps that have been taken by the state government in the field of skilling and developing Haryana as a sports hub.

As per the statement, Burakowski also lauded the Haryana chief minister for providing a conducive environment and industrial-friendly policy for attracting foreign investors in Haryana.

Khattar invited Poland to be the partner country of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2023, scheduled to be held in the Faridabad district.

Meanwhile, during the roundtable organised by CII here, the visiting dignitary said Poland has a strong Indian diaspora of 40,000 and many Indian companies have already invested in Poland.

''Similarly, we have Polish investments in India. Every week, three cargo planes operate between India and Poland connecting Delhi and Mumbai,'' said Burakowski, according to a CII release.

Burakowski exhorted the Indian industry to invest in Poland, stating that Poland continues to be the biggest trade partner of India, in the European Union.

He said that Indian companies setting business operations in Poland may cater to all EU countries.

The key areas discussed during the roundtable meeting included cybersecurity, smart city, green technologies, drones, and agri & food, among others, said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)