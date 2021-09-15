Left Menu

TABLE-Breakdown of China's August industrial output

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 08:13 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Following is a breakdown of China's industrial output for August, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio): Aug Jul Jun May

Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Overall output 5.3 6.4 8.3 8.8 9.8 14.1 35.1 7.3 7.0 6.9 6.9 5.6 Sales/output ratio 97.8 97.7 97.1 97.4 98.3 96.5 98.5 98.4 98.3 98.4 98.6 98.2 Industrial exports 14.8 11.0 13.4 16.9 18.5 15.9 42.5 9.5 9.1 4.3 -1.8 1.2 Industries: Textiles -2.5 -1.0 -1.3 -3.0

2.5 7.5 39.5 5.2 6.5 9.5 5.6 3.3 Chemicals 5.5 6.6 9.8 8.6 8.7 11.9 30.8 7.5 9.2 8.8 7.5 6.9 Non-metal minerals 4.4 5.9 8.7 7.6 12.6 24.5 44.8 7.5 7.7 9.3 9.0 5.0 Ferrous metals -5.3 -2.6 4.1 7.7 10.9 12.3 21.6 10.7 9.6 11.2 9.0 9.2 General equipment 6.7 7.6 13.9 13.8 14.9 20.2 62.4 11.1 10.2 13.1 12.5 10.9 Transport equipment 1.3 4.6 6.8 7.5

7.7 9.8 48.9 8.7 2.6 -0.7 3.9 -0.3 Machinery 10.3 10.3 15.0 18.7 22.6 24.1 69.4 15.6 18.0 17.6 15.9 15.1 Communication 13.3 13.0 13.4 12.7 10.4 12.2 48.5 11.4 9.3 5.0 8.0 8.7 Power equipment 5.0 12.7 10.8 10.4 9.8 13.6 19.6 5.4 5.1 3.6 4.2 5.9 Products: Electric power 0.2 9.6 7.4 7.9 11.0 17.4 19.5 9.1 6.8 4.6 5.3 6.8 Steel products -10.1 -6.6 3.0 7.9 12.5 20.9 23.6 12.8 10.8 14.2 12.3 11.3 Cement -5.2 -6.5 -2.9 -3.2

6.3 9.4 61.1 6.3 7.7 9.6 6.4 6.6 Crude oil runs -2.2 -0.9 5.1 4.4 7.5 19.7 15.0 2.1 3.2 2.6 1.3 9.2 Cast iron -11.1 -8.9 -2.7 -0.2

3.8 8.9 6.4 5.4 4.7 9.4 6.9 5.0 Crude steel -13.2 -8.4 1.5 6.6 13.4 19.1 12.9 7.7 8.0 12.7 10.9 8.4 Motor vehicles -19.1 -15.8 -13.1 -4.0 6.8 69.8 89.9 6.5 8.1 11.1 13.8 7.6 Cars -11.5 -14.5 -13.1 -1.0 -3.5 64.8 95.4 11.0 7.4 7.5 3.0 -2.6 Coal 0.8 -3.3 -5.0 0.6 -1.8 -0.2 25.0 3.2 1.5 1.4 -0.9 -0.1 Natural gas 11.3 9.8 13.1 5.8

7.0 12.1 13.5 13.7 11.8 11.9 7.6 3.7 Crude oil 2.3 2.5 2.8 3.5 3.4 3.3 0.4 0.9 1.2 1.4 2.4 2.3 Coke -5.0 -2.9 -3.2 0.3

2.4 4.7 10.3 1.2 4.5 2.2 2.6 2.9 (China economics team)

