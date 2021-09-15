Left Menu

EU pledges 4 billion euros more in climate funds for poorer countries

This is vital, because closing the climate finance gap together, the U.S. and the European Union, would be such a strong signal for global climate leadership." The EU already contributes $25 billion per year in climate funding, von der Leyen said. Climate finance is expected to be a decisive issue at the United Nations' COP26 summit in November, where world leaders will attempt to agree commitments to cut emissions faster to try to stave off catastrophic climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 14:33 IST
EU pledges 4 billion euros more in climate funds for poorer countries
uropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (File Photo) (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union on Wednesday pledged to increase financial support to help poorer countries fight climate change and adapt to its impacts, and called on the United States also to step up. "We will now propose an additional 4 billion euros for climate finance until 2027," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a policy speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"But we expect the United States and our partners to step up too. This is vital because closing the climate finance gap together, the U.S. and the European Union would be such a strong signal for global climate leadership." The EU already contributes $25 billion per year in climate funding, von der Leyen said.

Climate finance is expected to be a decisive issue at the United Nations' COP26 summit in November, where world leaders will attempt to agree on commitments to cut emissions faster to try to stave off catastrophic climate change. With seven weeks to go until COP26, money remains a sore point.

Rich countries have so far failed to deliver their 2009 pledge to provide $100 billion per year in climate finance to poorer countries by 2020. Without support from wealthy nations, developing countries say they cannot make the huge investments required to wean their economies off fossil fuels and onto clean energy or bolster their infrastructure to cope with climate impacts.

Government officials in India - the world's fourth-biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases that warm the planet after China, the United States, and the EU - have said any further commitment to reduce their country's carbon footprint will depend on funding from rich countries. The United States pledged in April to double its public climate finance for developing countries by 2024 compared to average levels during the Obama administration, though experts and campaigners are urging the world's biggest economy to do more.

Wealthy countries together contributed nearly $80 billion in 2018. The European Union and its member countries are, taken together, the biggest provider of such funding, according to the OECD. Von der Leyen said the EU would also double its international funding to protect nature and halt the decline of the world's biodiversity, without specifying an amount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021