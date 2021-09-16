Left Menu

BAE Systems says ready to support new U.S., UK, Australia defence partnership

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
British defense company BAE Systems, which makes nuclear submarines for the UK, said it was ready to support a new defense partnership between the United States, Australia, and Britain called AUKUS.

"As a company with a significant presence in all three markets we stand ready to support the AUKUS discussions as they progress," a spokeswoman for BAE Systems said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the new AUKUS deal, Australia will build eight nuclear-powered submarines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

