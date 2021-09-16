SANDF members arrested for cross-border crime

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has arrested a member of the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) for his involvement in cross-border crimes in the Northern Cape.

The 30-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Thursday, following his arrest on Wednesday in the Northern Cape.

This brings the total number of SANDF members arrested in relation to cross-border crimes under the project dubbed 'Night Vigil' to eight.

The first seven suspects, which included two Lance Corporals and five Privates, were arrested in the Free State, Northern Cape and North West provinces on 21 June 2021 during a sting operation between the Hawks, National Intervention Unit and SANDF members.

The accused were deployed at the Beitbridge border post to defend and protect the territorial integrity of South Africa between 2017 and 2019.

It is alleged that during their deployment period, they plotted with syndicates to smuggle stolen vehicles through the Limpopo river in exchange for money.

It is further alleged that the suspects would demand R15 000 per vehicle that would be shared among themselves.

The other seven accused are out on R3 000 bail each and they will appear in court again on 25 October 2021.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)