Left Menu

SANDF members arrested for cross-border crime

The 30-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, following his arrest on Wednesday in the Northern Cape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:42 IST
SANDF members arrested for cross-border crime
This brings the total number of SANDF members arrested in relation to cross-border crimes under the project dubbed ‘Night Vigil’ to eight. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has arrested a member of the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) for his involvement in cross-border crimes in the Northern Cape.

The 30-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Thursday, following his arrest on Wednesday in the Northern Cape.

This brings the total number of SANDF members arrested in relation to cross-border crimes under the project dubbed 'Night Vigil' to eight.

The first seven suspects, which included two Lance Corporals and five Privates, were arrested in the Free State, Northern Cape and North West provinces on 21 June 2021 during a sting operation between the Hawks, National Intervention Unit and SANDF members.

The accused were deployed at the Beitbridge border post to defend and protect the territorial integrity of South Africa between 2017 and 2019.

It is alleged that during their deployment period, they plotted with syndicates to smuggle stolen vehicles through the Limpopo river in exchange for money.

It is further alleged that the suspects would demand R15 000 per vehicle that would be shared among themselves.

The other seven accused are out on R3 000 bail each and they will appear in court again on 25 October 2021.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021