Left Menu

Tourism Month Public Lecture to be held

The World Tourism Day is aimed at raising awareness among the international and local community about the importance of tourism and its social, environmental and economic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:06 IST
Tourism Month Public Lecture to be held
The department said that the expert panel members will be unpacking this year’s Tourism Month theme “Tourism for Inclusive Growth” as well as discussing and deliberating on the impact of COVID-19 in the Free State tourism sector. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

To foster stakeholder engagements and partnerships as well as to gain expert industry insights, the Department of Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) in the Free State together with the Central University of Technology (CUT) will host the Tourism Month Public Lecture on Friday.

The lecture seeks to promote transparent and open dialogues between the government and its stakeholders to achieve stability and support the tourism sector to get back to its glory days whilst operating under the new normal.

The department said that the expert panel members will be unpacking this year's Tourism Month theme "Tourism for Inclusive Growth" as well as discussing and deliberating on the impact of COVID-19 in the Free State tourism sector.

"The Deputy Minister for Department of Tourism, Fish Mahlalela, will be joined by representatives from the tourism industry, product owners, academics, policymakers and practitioners in order to enhance strategies, planning, programmes and policy decision making within the tourism sector," the department said.

The World Tourism Day is aimed at raising awareness among the international and local community about the importance of tourism and its social, environmental and economic values.

Globally, tourism stakeholders and organisations, as well as government agencies with a special interest in tourism, celebrate Tourism Day on the 27th of September each year.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021