Chandrababu Naidu writes to Andhra DGP about Kopparru attack, seeks justice

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang about the attack on a TDP leader's house at Kopparru and alleged that police are filing false cases against TDP leaders at the behest of the YSRCP.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhara Pradesh) | Updated: 23-09-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 17:49 IST
TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang about the attack on a TDP leader's house at Kopparru and alleged that police are filing false cases against TDP leaders at the behest of the YSRCP. Naidu has written a letter to Sawang on the attack on a TDP leader's house at Kopparru in Guntur district on late on September 20 night during the Ganpati idol immersion procession.

A clash broke out between workers of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This came shortly after it was declared that the YSRCP had won a majority in the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) polls.

TDP leader Naidu alleged that police are filing false cases on TDP leaders at the behest of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders. In his letter, Naidu further accused the YSRCP-led government and said, "Ever since the YSRCP Government assumed power there has been a consistent deterioration of law and order in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Adding to this the inaction by a section of police at the behest of the ruling YSRCP leaders is only encouraging the culprits to further perpetuate violent crimes."

He demanded to ensure justice for the victims. (ANI)

