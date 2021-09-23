Govt imposes curbs on mercury exports

The government on Thursday imposed curbs on export of mercury with immediate effect, according to a notification.

Mercury, a liquid metal, is used in equipment like thermometers.

The export will be subject to obtaining prior informed consent from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

''Export policy of mercury has been amended from free to restricted with immediate effect,'' it said.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said that export of betel leaves to the European Union will now be subject to registration with SHEFEXIL (Shellac & Forest Products Export Promotion Council) instead of APEDA.

