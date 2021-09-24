Left Menu

German gas supplies are secure - EconMin

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 15:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The gas supply in Germany is secure despite a tense situation in Britain and on the world market, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said on Friday.

"Supply security in Germany remains high," she said, adding that Germany had built up 16 times as much gas reserves as Britain.

The gas storage with a capacity of 24.6 billion cubic meters is 64.69% filled, and that percentage is rising weekly, she said.

