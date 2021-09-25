Left Menu

NTPC wins 1.9 GW solar projects under CPSU scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 14:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
State-owned power giant NTPC has bagged 1.9 GW solar projects in the CPSU Scheme-II tender. With this, NTPC now has over 6.3 GW capacity won through competitive biddings.

This shall pave the way for NTPC's plan of 60 GW RE (renewable energy) capacity by 2032, a company statement said.

The company has won the projects in tranche 3 of 5 GW tender.

Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme Phase-II envisages setting up 12,000 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic power projects by the government producers with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

