IMD predicts light rain for Delhi-NCR today

National weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted light rain showers for Delhi-NCR in the next couple of hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
National weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted light rain showers for Delhi-NCR in the next couple of hours. "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Delhi University, Palam), NCR ( Ghaziabad, Ballabhgarh) Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana), Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Modinagar, Bulandshahar, Gabhana, Atrauli, Pilakhua (U.P.) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted today at 5.10 pm.

The agency further said that light intensity rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi. "Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jhajjar, Kosali (Haryana), Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Meanwhile, As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'satisfactory' category with an AQI of 65. As per the government agencies, and AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is deemed as 'severe'.

Presently, the temperature in the metropolitan city is 31.4 degrees celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

