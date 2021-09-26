Left Menu

Will work to fulfill hopes of people, says Punjab Congress MLA Verka ahead of cabinet expansion

Ahead of Punjab cabinet expansion, Congress MLA Rajkumar Verka, who is likely to be a part of the new Punjab cabinet, said he will work to fulfill the hopes of people.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 26-09-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 16:31 IST
Congress MLA Rajkumar Verka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Ahead of Punjab cabinet expansion, Congress MLA Rajkumar Verka, who is likely to be a part of the new Punjab cabinet, said he will work to fulfill the hopes of people. Speaking to ANI, Verka said, "We have less time and have many things to do. We will work to fulfill the hopes of people. I will start working after taking the oath to deliver my duties, whatever is given to me."

"I will continue to work for the welfare of people," he added. Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to induct half a dozen new faces while four ministers who were a part of the Amarinder Singh-led- government are expected to be dropped from the cabinet.

After three rounds of meeting with the Congress high command, the new cabinet of Punjab, under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi has been finalized on Saturday, sources said. According to sources, four ministers considered as close aides of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh are likely to be dropped from Channi's new cabinet and half a dozen of new faces will be introduced tomorrow.

As per the sources, the new faces of the Punjab cabinet are likely to be Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Giljian, Punjab Congress' working President Kuljeet Nagra, Gurkeerat Singh Kotli, General Secretary of Punjab PCC Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjit, and Raja Warring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

