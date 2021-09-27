Shell says some sites in UK are running low on some grades of fuel

Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday that it had seen higher than usual demand for fuel across its network in Britain and that some sites were running low on some grades of fuel.

"We are working hard to ensure supplies for customers," a Shell spokesperson said.

"Since Friday we have been seeing a higher than normal demand across our network which is resulting in some sites running low on some grades. We are replenishing these as quickly as we are able to."

