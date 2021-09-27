Central Govt committed to develop sports infrastructure in J-K: Anurag Thakur

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the future of sports in Jammu and Kashmir is very bright, and added that the Central government is fully committed to developing sports facilities in the union territory. Thakur gave this assurance during the virtual inauguration of Sports Complexes at Budgam, Rajpora of Pulwama and Milandrusu and Bijbehara of Anantnag district.

During this event, the minister said that Central Government is committed to developing sports infrastructure as per the talent and interest of the youth. Central Government has earmarked an amount of Rs 200 crore under Prime Minister Development Plan for the development of playfields and indoor stadiums in the whole Union Territory. "40 centres are approved under the Khelo India scheme in UT in which necessary training will be given to the youth as per their talent and interest in particular sports besides various other programs are in pipeline to provide scientific training to the sportspersons," he added.

While replying to the question to connect people with Government's Sports Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that it is encouraging that people are focused towards sports which is the pride for the whole nation and assured all support for the development of both winter and summer games in the region. During the two day visit to UT, he participated in various sports events as well as met different sports delegations included Ex-players, coaches, current players and budding players from different sports disciplines.(ANI)

