Left Menu

Czech and Polish negotiators make progress on Turow mine dispute -Czech minister

His Polish counterpart, Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka, said after their talks that he hoped to reach an agreement fast. Turow, a 30 square kilometre area, is one of Poland's largest lignite mines. The adjoining power plant is responsible for as much as 7% of Poland's energy output.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 28-09-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 01:00 IST
Czech and Polish negotiators make progress on Turow mine dispute -Czech minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KurtykaMichal)
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic and Poland have made more progress towards solving the Turow lignite mine dispute, Czech Environment Minister Richard Brabec said on Monday. His Polish counterpart, Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka, said after their talks that he hoped to reach an agreement fast.

Turow, a 30 square kilometre area, is one of Poland's largest lignite mines. The adjoining power plant is responsible for as much as 7% of Poland's energy output. Czechs claim that the mine is damaging communities on the Czech side of the shared border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
2
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021