Enbridge and Vanguard announce renewable natural gas partnership

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:00 IST
Canada's pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it will purchase two billion cubic feet (bcf) of renewable natural gas (RNG) from Vanguard Renewables.

Enbridge added that it would invest about $100 million in RNG upgrading equipment to convert the farm derived RNG into pipeline quality renewable natural gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

