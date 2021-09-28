Left Menu

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:08 IST
Jaishankar represents India at Mexico’s 200th independence anniversary

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday represented India at the celebrations of Mexico’s 200th anniversary of attaining independence, as he affirmed the country’s “privileged partnership” with the North American nation.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Mexico, his first to the country as the External Affairs Minister.

“Represented India at the celebrations of Mexico’s 200th anniversary of attaining Independence. Affirmed our strong bonds and privileged partnership,” Jiashankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar, the first External Affairs Minister to visit Mexico in 41 years, arrived here at the invitation of his Mexican counterpart Casaubon after concluding his visit to the US for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He will interact with the leading CEOs and the business community in Mexico, which is currently India’s second-largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) alongside India for the 2021-22 period, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two-way trade in 2018 was USD 10.155 billion, comprising exports worth USD 5.231 billion and imports valued at USD 4.923 billion, according to official data.

India's exports comprise mainly vehicles and auto parts, chemicals, aluminum products, electrical machinery and electronic equipment, steel, gems and ceramic products. India imports crude oil, electrical goods and machinery from Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

