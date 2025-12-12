Judicial Independence Under Threat: Former Judges Rally Against Impeachment Attempt

In a bold statement, fifty-six former judges have pronounced their strong disapproval of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s attempt to impeach Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court. They declared this move as a blatant effort to intimidate the judiciary.

The controversy centers around Justice Swaminathan's ruling mandating the lighting of the Deepathoon at the Arulmighu Subramania Swamy Temple, a decision that ruffled feathers and led to the DMK's call for impeachment. This action is perceived as an attempt to align judicial outcomes with political interests.

Further highlighting the issue, the collective statement, signed by notable former Supreme Court judges and chief justices, warns against the manipulation of impeachment processes to exert undue pressure on judges, stressing the importance of maintaining judicial integrity and independence against political interferences.

