Left Menu

Judicial Independence Under Threat: Former Judges Rally Against Impeachment Attempt

Fifty-six former judges have voiced strong opposition to the DMK's move to impeach Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court. They argue that this attempt to oust a judge due to ideological differences undermines judicial independence and threatens democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:22 IST
Judicial Independence Under Threat: Former Judges Rally Against Impeachment Attempt
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, fifty-six former judges have pronounced their strong disapproval of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s attempt to impeach Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court. They declared this move as a blatant effort to intimidate the judiciary.

The controversy centers around Justice Swaminathan's ruling mandating the lighting of the Deepathoon at the Arulmighu Subramania Swamy Temple, a decision that ruffled feathers and led to the DMK's call for impeachment. This action is perceived as an attempt to align judicial outcomes with political interests.

Further highlighting the issue, the collective statement, signed by notable former Supreme Court judges and chief justices, warns against the manipulation of impeachment processes to exert undue pressure on judges, stressing the importance of maintaining judicial integrity and independence against political interferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025