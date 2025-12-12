Left Menu

Landmark Trial of Jimmy Lai: A Battle for Hong Kong's Judicial Independence

Hong Kong's High Court is set to deliver a verdict for pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai's trial. Facing charges under the national security law, Lai's case is a significant point of international scrutiny. The trial highlights Hong Kong's judicial independence amidst accusations of political motivations from Western countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 13:57 IST
Landmark Trial of Jimmy Lai: A Battle for Hong Kong's Judicial Independence
Jimmy Lai

On Monday, Hong Kong's High Court will issue a verdict in the national security trial of pro-democracy leader Jimmy Lai. The case, emblematic of China's broader crackdown on freedoms, has attracted global attention.

Lai, 78, the founder of Apple Daily, faces conspiracy charges related to seditious material and foreign collusion. The high-profile trial has further ignited diplomatic tensions, with international observers suggesting it tests Hong Kong's judicial independence.

Washington and its allies have condemned the trial as politically driven, urging Lai's release. However, the Hong Kong and Chinese governments insist on the trial's fairness, as judges prepare to deliver their much-anticipated decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025