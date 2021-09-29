Left Menu

Putin says Turkey safe from gas crisis thanks to TurkStream pipeline

Speaking at the start of talks with Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin also thanked the Turkish president for his support of the pipeline, which runs to Turkey from Russia via the Black Sea. "And now, when we see quite difficult, turbulent processes on the European gas market, Turkey is feeling absolutely confident and stable," Putin said in comments on TurkStream.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:27 IST
Putin says Turkey safe from gas crisis thanks to TurkStream pipeline
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Turkey is shielded from a gas crisis, which has gripped Europe, thanks to the Russian-built TurkStream gas pipeline. Speaking at the start of talks with Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin also thanked the Turkish president for his support of the pipeline, which runs to Turkey from Russia via the Black Sea.

"And now, when we see quite difficult, turbulent processes on the European gas market, Turkey is feeling absolutely confident and stable," Putin said in comments on TurkStream. The onland parts of the link stretch further to southern Europe and are part of Moscow's plans to bypass its political foe, Ukraine, in exporting gas to lucrative European markets.

Russia commissioned TurkStream with an annual capacity of 31.5 billion cubic metres in early 2020. Russian gas producer Gazprom has said it has increased total gas supplies to Turkey by almost 160% from the start of the year.

Nord Stream 2, a Russian-led subsea gas pipeline that crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany, was recently completed and is awaiting operating approval from German regulators. Benchmark European gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub have increased more than fourfold since January due to low gas storage stocks, high EU carbon prices, low liquefied natural gas tanker deliveries and lower than expected Russian supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021