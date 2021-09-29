Left Menu

UK fuel industry says shortages at petrol stations easing

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-09-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 21:54 IST
Britain's fuel suppliers said on Wednesday that they are seeing signs that a shortage at petrol pumps was easing and they expected normal demand to return in the coming days. "While there has always been plenty of fuel at our refineries and terminals, we are also now seeing signs that the situation at the pumps has begun to improve," said a joint statement from the fuel industry, including BP, Shell and ExxonMobil's Esso.

"We remain confident that the situation will stabilise further in the coming days and encourage everyone to fill up as they normally would to help forecourts return to normal."

