Indian Navy Sailing Championship 2021 to be conducted in Mumbai from Oct 1

The Indian Navy is set to conduct a sailing championship from October 1 to 5 where Yachtsmen and women from all three Commands of the Indian Navy viz., Western Naval Command, Eastern Naval Command and Southern Naval Command, will be honing and demonstrating their sailing and watermanship skills in Mumbai harbour.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:22 IST
The Indian Navy is set to conduct 'Indian Navy Sailing Championship - 2021' from October 1 to 5. (Photo credit: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
As per the release by Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), the concept of Team Racing in Enterprise and Match Racing in J24 classes of boats is being re-introduced to facilitate enhanced team spirit and instil leadership qualities amongst the participants. Over 90 participants will take part in the event, competing in seven different classes of boats.

The overall Champion for the event will be declared on completion of all races on October 5. A sail parade by 75 participants will also be conducted off INWTC on October 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

