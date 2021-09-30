UK's Kwarteng says fuel levels stabilising

Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said fuel levels at gas stations across the country were trending up and data suggested that a problem with shortages was stabilizing.

"Data suggests we are continuing to see signs that the situation at the pumps is stabilizing and in all parts of the UK forecourt stock levels are trending up," he wrote on Twitter.

