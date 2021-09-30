Left Menu

UK's Kwarteng says fuel levels stabilising

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 23:00 IST
UK's Kwarteng says fuel levels stabilising
Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said fuel levels at gas stations across the country were trending up and data suggested that a problem with shortages was stabilizing.

"Data suggests we are continuing to see signs that the situation at the pumps is stabilizing and in all parts of the UK forecourt stock levels are trending up," he wrote on Twitter.

