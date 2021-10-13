Putin hopeful that Moscow-Washington ties will gradually improve
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:17 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he has not discussed oil markets with U.S. President Joe Biden but has working relations with his counterpart and is hopeful that ties between Moscow and Washington will gradually improve.
Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, said volatility on oil markets and sky-rocketing prices were not in Russia's interests, but that an oil price of $100 a barrel was quite possible.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. President Reagan's shooter John Hinckley wins unconditional release
U.S. Senators call for 'full accountability' in World Bank data controversy
California becomes 8th U.S. state to make universal mail-in ballots permanent
U.S. citizens blocked from leaving China return home after three years
U.S. military says North Korea missile launch poses no immediate threat