Putin hopeful that Moscow-Washington ties will gradually improve

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he has not discussed oil markets with U.S. President Joe Biden but has working relations with his counterpart and is hopeful that ties between Moscow and Washington will gradually improve.

Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, said volatility on oil markets and sky-rocketing prices were not in Russia's interests, but that an oil price of $100 a barrel was quite possible.

