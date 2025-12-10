Bihar Cracks Down on 'Gunda Banks': A Fight for Financial Fairness

The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Chaudhary, unveiled a robust initiative to dismantle illegal money-lending operations dubbed 'gunda banks' across the state. He highlighted that only those financial institutions authorized by the RBI would be permitted to function, aiming to dismantle the exploitative high-interest rate system currently prevalent.

Addressing a gathering at the police headquarters, Chaudhary discussed transparency in recruitment, citing the appointment of 48 new assistant sub-inspector stenographers. He proudly noted the substantial job creation between 2005 and 2020 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting over 7.5 lakh appointments have been secured.

Chaudhary also announced upcoming enhancements in law enforcement infrastructure, revealing plans to deploy more than 10,000 AI-powered surveillance cameras. These will enhance security at strategic locations, including railway stations and key urban areas, aligning with the state's commitment to maintaining robust law and order through technological advancements.

